Lady Gaga to Appear in Tiffany’s First Super Bowl Ad

By Amanda Wicks

Lady Gaga won’t only be handling performance duty at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 5th. The pop star is also set to appear in Tiffany & Co.’s very first Super Bowl ad.

The jewelry brand’s 60-second commercial will feature Gaga promoting their latest line, Tiffany Hardwear, which includes signature sterling silver and 18k gold pieces inspired from a 1971 bracelet the design team found in Tiffany’s archives.

Filmed using Vogue editor Grace Coddington and fashion photographer David Sims, the commercial shows Gaga sporting a black sweater and slim black pants. It’s a wink to Tiffany’s most iconic celebrity, Audrey Hepburn. In the clip, Gaga wears her blonde hair in a bun in order to show off dangling earrings. “I always want to be challenging the status quo,” she says in the ad, which shares her creative process with audiences. “It’s who I am. I love to change. It’s pretentious to talk about how creative you are, I don’t feel that way at all. I think it’s empowering and important, and I’m coming for you.”