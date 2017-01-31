Well, Chrissy and John already was is most likely the most beautiful baby on earth but they are down for one more. On Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild award show she announced that she wanted her next baby to be a boy! Which I’m sure will be just as adorbs as little Luna.
Baby Fever For The Legends!January 31, 2017 6:31 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Model Chrissy Teigen (L) and recording artist John Legend attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)