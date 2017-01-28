Serena Sets Even MORE Records

She’s half woman and half amazing. Serena Williams continues to dominate her sport. And she’s awesome at it. This time, she beat her sister Venus at the Australian Open. ANDDDD at the ripe ole age of 35, she is the only player – man or woman – to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era. GO SERENA!!!!!
Serena Sets Even MORE RecordsJanuary 28, 2017 3:07 PM
