Say GoodBye To Your Childhood, Wet Seal Closing

I don’t know about you but I used to save every penny just to be able to shop at Wet Seal. It was a childhood fav. Well, say goodbye because they are pulling the plug on the business. They are closing 171 of their stores nationwide. When twitter found out they were full of fond memories of the chain.
Say GoodBye To Your Childhood, Wet Seal ClosingJanuary 28, 2017 3:00 PM
