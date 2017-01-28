Say GoodBye To Your Childhood, Wet Seal Closing

January 28, 2017 3:00 PM By Afrika
clothing, grand closing, Wet Seal

I don’t know about you but I used to save every penny just to be able to shop at Wet Seal.  It was a childhood fav.  Well, say goodbye because they are pulling the plug on the business.  They are closing 171 of their stores nationwide.  When twitter found out they were full of fond memories of the chain.

