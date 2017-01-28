If you’ve missed Honey Boo Boo and her crazy family (specifically her mom, June) then you are in luck because she will be back. June that is. After getting kicked OFF of her show on TLC she is back with another one. Not sure how to feel about this one. It’s being called a “makeover” show but it involves her having surgery. Which is totally fine if it weren’t for the title of the show….“Mama June: From Not to Hot.” Which insinuates to me anyway that without making radical changes to her body she’s NOT. SMH, but whatever. Will you watch??
Guess Who’s Coming Back To Reality TV??January 28, 2017 1:55 PM
