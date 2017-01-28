Drake Will Host 1st NBA Awards Show

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.

At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be

able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.



Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.

You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.

Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.

You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!

If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards