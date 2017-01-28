Drake Will Host 1st NBA Awards Show

Oh that Aubrey, he can do anything. He’s gonna host the first-ever NBA awards show on June 26, 2017. It’s not secret he’s a fan of sports. He hosted the ESPYs in 2014 and is frequently spotted courtside at basketball games and other sporting events. So what exactly can we expect from this show? I heard they will be handing out awards for NBA MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year.
Drake Will Host 1st NBA Awards ShowJanuary 28, 2017 3:03 PM
(David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)