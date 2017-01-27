Taylor Swift Sends Lily Donaldson a Birthday Shout Out

January 27, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Taylor Swift

By Radio.com Staff

Taylor Swift took to Instagram this afternoon to wish British model Lily Donaldson a happy birthday.

Swift is known for her effusive public birthday wishes to her squad members, but this one fairly subdued. “I love you @lilydonaldson!!! Happy Birthday!” she wrote.

While it might not have been as long as some of her previous birthday wishes Taylor did choose a cool black and white photo featuring Donaldson wearing some type of face paint. Happy 29th Lily!

I love you @lilydonaldson!!! Happy Birthday! 🇬🇧🇺🇸❤

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

