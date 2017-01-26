Drake Plans to Return to Acting

After 'More Life' Drizzy wants to position himself for great roles. January 26, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Drake

By Radio.com Staff

Drake got his start as an actor, notably playing James “Jimmy” Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation. In a new interview the rapper expresses his desire to return to the world of acting.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration

Drake spoke with University of Kentucky college basketball head coach John Calipari on his podcast and discussed his future plans.

“Acting is another thing that I just can’t wait to really dive into, he said. “I think after I release ‘More Life’, which is this playlist I’m working on and finish this tour. I think I’m going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles.”

Drake also spoke about his motivation for the More Life project stating that he wants “to keep people excited, give them new music, let them know I’m still hungry. I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 $2k Cash CodeBe caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!
Listen To Win Tickets To Life In Color Listen to win. Be caller #9 at 6:35am, 8:35am and 6:35pm to your pair of tickets ALL WEEK LONG!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live