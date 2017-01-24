Why Justin Bieber?? #LucyLopez

January 24, 2017 8:47 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: buzz, cute, hairless, idk, Justin Bieber, Lucy Lopez, maybe, sad, the down low

The Biebs got buzzed! On Monday, paparazzi caught Justin Bieber ducking into a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant for lunch sporting newly shorn locks. Fan reviews of the new ‘do are positive, with one Belieber writing, “He looks so much better with short hair,” while another said, “Justin always looks good no matter what hairstyle he has.” Meanwhile, The Daily Mail notes that Bieber left his car in a handicapped parking spot while he went into the Wendy’s, emerging with just a large drink in his hand.

Check Out His Buzz Cut Here!

and check him out playing the drums here

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 $2k Cash CodeBe caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!
Listen To Win Tickets To Life In Color Listen to win. Be caller #9 at 6:35am, 8:35am and 6:35pm to your pair of tickets ALL WEEK LONG!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live