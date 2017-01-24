The Bachelor’s Corinne Says “Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat.” #LucyLopez

“The Bachelor Because” is an in depth Bachelor blog by #LucyLopez. Her opinions are her own.

Last night’s episode of The Bachelor, season 21 villain Corinne Olympios confronted her haters for talking about her behind her back. While several of the women–including Vanessa and Jasmine–confronted Nick about Corinne’s aggressively sexual behavior ((such a cheap shot, because she hasn’t even thought about doing that to them)), he decided to keep her around another week. Later, Corinne pulled Kristina and Taylor aside to tell them she didn’t appreciate them talking about her ((Baby Jesus, help us all!)). When Taylor questioned Corinne’s “emotional intelligence” and her reasons for being on the show, Corinne responded by threatening to punch Taylor and reveal her “true side” to Nick. ((Woah! Corrine, there’s no need to throw punches over this dude. Like really. You have everything going for you & the last thing you need is this on your Chipotle application. No really, stop it … cause you are my fake best friend and I don’t want anything to happen to your pretty face.))

