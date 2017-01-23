Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music ‘Wack’

Justin Bieber is less than thrilled to hear his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez has reportedly moved on to The Weeknd. January 23, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

By Amanda Wicks

Justin Bieber is less than thrilled to hear his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez has reportedly moved on to The Weeknd, so much so that he’s throwing petty shade at his fellow Canadian.

Related: The Weeknd and Selena Gomez: Music’s Next Power Couple?

TMZ’s cameras caught up with Bieber on January 21st, when he shared his rather blunt opinion about The Weeknd’s music. Asked if he listened to any of the pop star’s songs, Bieber replied, “Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That s—‘s wack.”

The Weeknd and Gomez were initially photographed getting quite close earlier in January. They haven’t officially declared their relationship status yet, but that didn’t stop The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid from unfollowing Gomez on Instagram. Both Hadid and Gomez are part of Taylor Swift’s squad, and it seems that, while they’re not particularly close, there’s bad blood brewing among the ranks nonetheless.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 $2k Cash CodeBe caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!
Listen To Win Tickets To Life In Color Tix Listen to win. Be caller #9 at 8:35am and 6:35pm to your pair of tickets ALL WEEK LONG!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live