Adele Will Perform at the GRAMMYs

By Hayden Wright

The growing roster of GRAMMY performers just confirmed a big name: Adele, who earned five nominations for her album 25, will take the stage on February 12th. This is Adele’s fourth time performing on music’s biggest night, and she’s a 10-time winner for music from 19, 21 and her James Bond theme, “Skyfall.”

This year’s diverse performer lineup includes Metallica, John Legend and a duet between Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Adele’s 25 could win awards for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album. Meanwhile, her single “Hello” earned nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

The GRAMMY Awards air on CBS February 12th.