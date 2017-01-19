PETA Calls for Boycott of A Dog’s Purpose After Abuse Video Emerges #Jp

PETA has called for a boycott of the upcoming film A Dog’s Purpose after video surfaced on Wednesday that appears to show a German Shepherd being treated inhumanely on set. “PETA is calling on dog lovers to boycott the film in order to send the message that dogs and other animals should be treated humanely, not as movie props,” the organization said in a statement. The footage shared by TMZ appears to show filmmakers forcing the dog into rushing water against its will. Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures have since responded to the clip, noting, “Fostering a safe environment and ensuring the ethical treatment of our animal actors was of the utmost importance to those involved in making this film and we will look into the circumstances surrounding this video.” A Dog’s Purpose is due out January 27.
PETA Calls for Boycott of A Dog’s Purpose After Abuse Video Emerges #JpJanuary 19, 2017 7:15 AM
