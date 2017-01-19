Patrick Stewart to Voice Poop Emoji in Emoji Movie #JP

Patrick Stewart’s 2017 just got a little crappy. NME reports that the X-Men actor has signed on to voice the poop emoji character in the upcoming Emoji Movie. The animated project is being released by Sony Pictures Animation and involves the “secret lives of emojis” trapped in a smartphone. The protagonist of the animated movie is Gene (T.J. Miller), a unique emoji who is capable of facial expressions, but wants to be “normal” like the other emojis. The film will also feature the vocal talents of James Corden, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Coolidge, and Maya Rudolph.
Patrick Stewart to Voice Poop Emoji in Emoji Movie #JPJanuary 19, 2017 6:59 AM
(Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images for IWC)