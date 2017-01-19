Kanye West Adds Musical Power to New ‘Power Rangers’ Trailer

The lyrics are incredibly pertinent to the movie's subject matter. January 19, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Kanye West

By Amanda Wicks

Kanye West may not be “traditionally American” enough to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration, but he provides more than enough American “Power” for the new Power Rangers trailer.

Related: Sign Up for ‘Politics of Kanye West’ Course at Washington University

The popular children’s TV show has made its way to the big screen, and Yeezy’s song “Power” soundtracks the new trailer. The song originally appeared on his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

Beyond the title’s fit, the lyrics are incredibly pertinent to the movie’s subject matter. “I’m living in that 21st century, doing something mean to it/ Do it better than anybody you ever seen do it/ Screams from haters, got a nice ring to it/ I guess every superhero need his theme music.” Indeed.

Power Rangers hits theaters on March 24th. Watch the trailer below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 $2k Cash CodeBe caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!
Listen To Win Tickets To Life In Color Tickets Listen to win be caller #9 at 8:35am and 6:35pm to your pair of tickets ALL WEEK LONG!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live