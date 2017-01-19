Fifth Harmony Perform, Win ‘Favorite Group’ at People’s Choice Awards

By Robyn Collins

Fifth Harmony performed as a quartet for the first time Wednesday night (Jan. 18) at the People’s Choice Awards. Playing their hit, “Work From Home,” the ladies sang the first line of the track, which was previously sung by Camila Cabello.

Cabello left the superstar girl group on December 19 amidst a storm of confusion, reportedly to concentrate on other musical endeavors. The four remaining Fifth Harmony ladies—Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui—re-signed with Epic Records and Syco for a third album.

Following their performance, DJ Khaled presented Fifth Harmony with the favorite group award. It was the second year in a row the group has won the award.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears are back again, with matching wins for favorite male music artist and favorite female music artist. Both picked up other awards as well.

Country singer Blake Shelton took home a pair of awards, while Carrie Underwood and Little Big Town won trophies of their own.

Other winners:

MALE MUSIC ARTIST: Justin Timberlake

FEMALE MUSIC ARTIST: Britney Spears

GROUP: Fifth Harmony

BREAKOUT ARTIST: Niall Horan

MALE COUNTRY ARTIST: Blake Shelton

FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST: Carrie Underwood

COUNTRY GROUP: Little Big Town

POP ARTIST: Britney Spears

HIP-HOP ARTIST: G-Eazy

R&B ARTIST: Rihanna

ALBUM: Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

SONG: Justin Timberlake, Can’t Stop the Feeling

SOCIAL MEDIA CELEBRITY: Britney Spears

COMEDIC COLLABORATION: Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief

HUMANITARIAN: Tyler Perry