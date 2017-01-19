Bachelor Trolls Are Not Being Nice To Corinne. #LucyLopez

A fan of The Bachelor has proved to be the ultimate troll by starting a GoFundMe account for the nanny of this season’s villain Corinne Olympios.((Corinne was very vocal in this week’s episode about having a Nanny. The Nanny makes her lunch, makes her bed and pampers her at all times)) Us Weekly reports that the #FreeRaquel2K17 page was set up following this week’s episode. Corinne has since lashed out at the creator of the campaign, writing on Instagram, “This is not a joke anymore someone took this way too far and is trying to make money for themselves…Raquel is not a slave and my family and I treat her like part of the family. Leave it alone already it’s getting old. Grow up.” ((Here’s My Theory: Raquel the Nanny might actually be Corinne’s abuelita, but nobody has the balls to tell her. When they finally tell her that Raquel the Nanny is actually related to her; Corinne will still pay her, but change her name to Raquel the Abuela. Also, as someone who is constantly being trolled by angry #ArianaGrande fanatics … this too shall pass Corinne. Just like a UTI.))
Bachelor Trolls Are Not Being Nice To Corinne. #LucyLopezJanuary 19, 2017 6:46 AM
Photo/Art by Lucy Lopez