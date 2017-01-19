7Eleven Cares About Morning People! #LucyLopez

January 19, 2017 8:58 AM By Lucy Lopez
7-11 is now offering slices of breakfast pizza alongside its colon-blowing coffee. The decision to offer pizza in the morning came down to this: Pizza is a popular item at 7-Eleven, and mornings are its busiest time. The a.m. slices have a biscuit crust topped with bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, cheese, and cream gravy, while 7-Eleven vice president Nancy Smith tells the AP that they’re “a hearty option for customers craving a warm breakfast.”

and because I love Slurpees, here’s how they make them…

