Beyoncé Supports Women’s March on Washington

By Radio.com Staff

Beyoncé took to social media this afternoon to support the Women’s March on Washington.

“Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists,” she wrote on her official Facebook page. “As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”

The Women’s March will take place on Saturday, January 21st, one day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

According the official website of the March’s stated mission is to “send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”

Similar demonstrations are planned across the world.