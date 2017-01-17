Nick Cannon Defends Mariah on Ellen Over NYE Performance

During a Monday appearance on Ellen, Nick Cannon defended his ex-wife Mariah Carey from backlash over her cringe-inducing New Year’s Eve performance. “I’m a conspiracy theorist. I think the government did that!” he quipped about the diva’s onstage disaster at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. “They set her up! That was a distraction.” The 36-year-old went on to say that Mariah’s awkward moment was due to technical difficulties. “Anyone who knows about performing and having inner ears and stuff like that, things like that can go wrong on live television,” he explained. “I screw up on America’s Got Talent all the time. When there’s people in your ears, saying things and stuff, I think she got kinda got a little flustered, but being the diva that she is, she was like, ‘I’m just going to walk around and pose.’ Like Ryan Seacrest said, ‘She can do no wrong.’
Nick Cannon Defends Mariah on Ellen Over NYE PerformanceJanuary 17, 2017 10:45 AM
(Photo by: David Orrell/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)