Drake Shows Sasha Obama IG Love #LuvAlexMarie

Drake is quick to give an IG shoutout to the beautiful ladies in his life…. or the ones he wants in his life.. but I think this one was strictly just showin some platonic love seeing he’s all smitten by J-Lo these days. After being MIA at her dad’s farewell speech, Sasha Obama resurfaced steppin out in an OVO cap and Drake took notice returning the love on the gram. Her style was popping tho..
Drake Shows Sasha Obama IG Love #LuvAlexMarieJanuary 16, 2017 8:34 PM
(Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ESPN)