YouTube Generation

Who else spends HOURS watching youtube tutorial videos??? I’m kind of addicted. But this next story….it’s gonna blow you.
With limited funds, but the wish to give each of her kids a room to call their own, one mom in Bryant decided to build her own home. Cara Brookins wrote a book called: Rise, How a House Built a Family, and in this book she tells a story of how they built their home in 2008 using YouTube tutorials. Cara says, “With just a little bit at a time, we figured out how to lay a foundation block. There was a lot of asking people at Home Depot for help too.”
Amazing right???