Get ready for 2017’s version of Snapchat! Snapchat confirmed this week that they are rolling out a ‘new look’! The new look, which is being previewed to the company’s beta testers on Android now, adds a search bar, new navigation and a global live story that will feature snaps from all over the world. For now we’ll just have to wait for the magic to begin. Just leave my filters alone PLEASE.
Your Fav Social Network Gets A Makeover!January 14, 2017 3:19 PM
