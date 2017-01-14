Your Fav Social Network Gets A Makeover!

January 14, 2017 3:19 PM By Afrika
Filed Under: 2017, redesign, snapchat

Get ready for 2017’s version of Snapchat! Snapchat confirmed this week that they are rolling out a ‘new look’!  The new look, which is being previewed to the company’s beta testers on Android now, adds a search bar, new navigation and a global live story that will feature snaps from all over the world.  For now we’ll just have to wait for the magic to  begin.  Just leave my filters alone PLEASE.

