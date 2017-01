Can you imagine a club with no Drake? I mean c’mon, everybody loves Drake. And especially when you are drunk in the club. But there are certain instances where that is completely NOT HAPPENING. Like when say….Chris Brown OR Rihanna are there.

DJs at a club called Up&Down made sure not to play any Drake song when Chris Brown was in the club on last Tuesday night. About an hour later, his ex Rihanna rolled in with her own crew, but “they were at a different section.” And no, no Drake was played.