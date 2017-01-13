Text To On The 10’s Weekend: For Life In Color Tickets

LIFE IN COLOR, “The World’s Largest Paint Party,” is back in 2017 with a more mind blowing, head bumping, and heart pumping experience!

POWER 96…is getting you ready for festival season in Miami – First Up, Life In Color Festival At Mana In Wynwood ON JANUARY 28TH…

SPINNING LIVE…

DIPLO

CARNAGE

MARSHMELLO

DESIIGNER

AND MORE…

Listen to win your pair of tickets ALL WEEKEND LONG at 10 past every hour.

Starting at 8:10PM & 9:10PM this Friday night (01/13)

and 10 minutes after every hour all day Saturday And Sunday (01/14- 01/15) Text In To Win 10 Minutes After Every Hour!

When you hear the special keyword given by your favorite Power 96 host, text it in to 96148!

Text as many of the Keywords you hear to get your Pair Of Tickets To The Show! Or Enter The KEYWORDS HERE