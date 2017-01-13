The Weeknd Wants To Know If P—y Is Grabbable?! #LucyLopez

January 13, 2017 6:25 AM By Lucy Lopez
The Weeknd thinks fame gives people a sense of sexual entitlement:

Abel didn’t delve too much into his political views, but he did rebut Donald Trump’s theory that “when you’re a star, they let you do it.” “I don’t know anybody that would do that,” he says. “I now a lot of people in the industry, and I don’t know anybody. Like, a random girl that you just spoke to? No. I mean, no. How do you even grab a p—y? Like, is it even grabbable? America, man. They never fail you.”

Nope, the “p—-y” is NOT grabbable.

Check out The Weeknd’s GQ interview here: The Weeknd

