The Bachelor Defends Topless Contestant Corinne. #LucyLopez

January 13, 2017 6:48 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: corinne, fun, Lucy Lopez, nick viall, the bachelor, the bachelor because, true love matters

“The Bachelor Because” is an in depth Bachelor blog by #LucyLopez. Her opinions are her own.

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall has come to ((has come to his senses)) the defense of contestant Corinne Olympios ((a Miami gal with a dream & beautiful blonde high & low lights))  after she decided to go topless ((genius)) during a group date on last week’s episode. “I know people have been critical of Corinne’s choice to do that, but it was all in good fun,” Viall tells Access Hollywood. “And I support women’s choices to kind of express themselves. And it was certainly interesting.”  ((Translation: Leave my girl Corinne alone! She did it right. She studied my behavior in past Bachelorette seasons & knows that I’m a physical man. A man that is stimulated by sex. She did her homework. Don’t hate.)) Viall also took a moment to tease the Backstreet Boys’ guest appearance on next week’s episode, calling it “very exciting.” “I mean, I love the Backstreet Boys,” he adds. “They’ve been helping me with women for a long time.” ((Also, girls who love Backstreet Boys are easy))

 

In the meantime… check out this gorgeous photo of the star of The Bachelor in her element…

 

Check out my take on The Bachelor  anytime a new episode airs or whenever Nick Viall says anything remotely interesting right here on Power96.com!

