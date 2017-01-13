The Bachelor Defends Topless Contestant Corinne. #LucyLopez

“The Bachelor Because” is an in depth Bachelor blog by #LucyLopez. Her opinions are her own.

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall has come to ((has come to his senses)) the defense of contestant Corinne Olympios ((a Miami gal with a dream & beautiful blonde high & low lights)) after she decided to go topless ((genius)) during a group date on last week’s episode. “I know people have been critical of Corinne’s choice to do that, but it was all in good fun,” Viall tells Access Hollywood. “And I support women’s choices to kind of express themselves. And it was certainly interesting.” ((Translation: Leave my girl Corinne alone! She did it right. She studied my behavior in past Bachelorette seasons & knows that I’m a physical man. A man that is stimulated by sex. She did her homework. Don’t hate.)) Viall also took a moment to tease the Backstreet Boys’ guest appearance on next week’s episode, calling it “very exciting.” “I mean, I love the Backstreet Boys,” he adds. “They’ve been helping me with women for a long time.” ((Also, girls who love Backstreet Boys are easy))

In the meantime… check out this gorgeous photo of the star of The Bachelor in her element…

