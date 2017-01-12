President Obama Ends “Wet Foot, Dry Foot” #LuvAlexMarie

January 12, 2017 9:15 PM By Alexandra Marie

After a tear jerking farewell speech earlier this week, President Obama made an announcement this afternoon that seemed to come out of no where. With only days left in his presidency he has decided to make one of his final foreign policy moves and this was a big one.. especially for us here in Miami, which has one of the largest Cuban populations in the United States. Despite the fact that President Obama changed decades of poor relations with Cuba making it possible for us to easily take commercial flights to the island, he has now made a move that many just didn’t see coming. He has ended the “Wet Foot, Dry Foot” policy, which previously allowed Cubans who come to the United States without visas to become residents. The controversial policy has been debated for years namely due to the differential treatment between Cubans and other immigrants who come to the United States. President Obama’s announcement is sure to spark lots of debate from all angles of the spectrum and the Power Morning Show is discussing it all.. tomorrow morning starting at 6am.

More from Alexandra Marie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 $2k Cash CodeBe caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!
Power Free Lunch Fix

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live