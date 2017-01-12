President Obama Ends “Wet Foot, Dry Foot” #LuvAlexMarie

After a tear jerking farewell speech earlier this week, President Obama made an announcement this afternoon that seemed to come out of no where. With only days left in his presidency he has decided to make one of his final foreign policy moves and this was a big one.. especially for us here in Miami, which has one of the largest Cuban populations in the United States. Despite the fact that President Obama changed decades of poor relations with Cuba making it possible for us to easily take commercial flights to the island, he has now made a move that many just didn’t see coming. He has ended the “Wet Foot, Dry Foot” policy, which previously allowed Cubans who come to the United States without visas to become residents. The controversial policy has been debated for years namely due to the differential treatment between Cubans and other immigrants who come to the United States. President Obama’s announcement is sure to spark lots of debate from all angles of the spectrum and the Power Morning Show is discussing it all.. tomorrow morning starting at 6am.
President Obama Ends "Wet Foot, Dry Foot"
(Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)