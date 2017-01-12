Grande + Legend = Beauty & The Beast Movie Magic! #LucyLopez

Ariana Grande and John Legend are teaming up for a cover of the hit single “Beauty and the Beast” ((praying to Maleficent that they don’t ruin it)). Yesterday…on Instagram, Grande shared a pic of herself in a recording studio, in which she tellingly tagged both Legend and the Disney film. Disney has since confirmed the duet by releasing a statement from the film’s producer Ron Fair. “Stepping into the shoes of an Oscar and GRAMMY Award-winning classic is not small potatoes,” Fair notes. ”But with today’s two greatest plutonium singers–John Legend and Ariana Grande–we are bringing the song back with a new school-old school fresh treatment that shows the soulfulness and power of what a great melody and lyric can inspire.” The song was previously recorded by Peabo Bryson and Celine Dion.

Dear Maleficent,

Please don’t cast a spell on Grande NOR Legend if the song isn’t as iconic as the original. Everyone knows that Celine was and always will be QUEEN & Peabo is so damn solid that only he can get away with that name.

Please give A&J a chance! Ok? Promise?

Thanks,

Lu to the Lo.