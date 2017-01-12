Grande + Legend = Beauty & The Beast Movie Magic! #LucyLopez

January 12, 2017 7:15 AM By Lucy Lopez

 Ariana Grande and John Legend are teaming up for a cover of the hit single “Beauty and the Beast” ((praying to Maleficent that they don’t ruin it)). Yesterday…on Instagram, Grande shared a pic of herself in a recording studio, in which she tellingly tagged both Legend and the Disney film. Disney has since confirmed the duet by releasing a statement from the film’s producer Ron Fair. “Stepping into the shoes of an Oscar and GRAMMY Award-winning classic is not small potatoes,” Fair notes. ”But with today’s two greatest plutonium singers–John Legend and Ariana Grande–we are bringing the song back with a new school-old school fresh treatment that shows the soulfulness and power of what a great melody and lyric can inspire.” The song was previously recorded by Peabo Bryson and Celine Dion.

Dear Maleficent,

Please don’t cast a spell on Grande NOR Legend if the song isn’t as iconic as the original. Everyone knows that Celine was and always will be QUEEN & Peabo is so damn solid that only he can get away with that name.

Please give A&J a chance! Ok? Promise?

Thanks,

Lu to the Lo.

 

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 $2k Cash CodeBe caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!
Power Free Lunch Fix

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live