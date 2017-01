Drake showed his love for outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama on the night of his farewell address. He posted this creepy mashup of the two men’s faces on Instagram. “Drakebama” is life check it out below!

Hola! I’m Lucy Lopez. Philanthropist of "Cool" and advocate of "Awkward." We might know each other. I truly believe POP CULTURE is not limited to celebrity news - As a matter of fact, we really want to focus on local pop culture. We love it all...