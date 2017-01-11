Let’s Go To Bonnaroo! #LucyLopez

After word got out earlier this week that U2 would be a headlining act at Bonnaroo, the annual music festival has now released its official lineup for 2017. This year’s event will also feature such A-list artists as The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The xx, Major Lazer, Travis Scott, Tegan and Sara, Cage the Elephant, Car Seat Headrest, Margo Price, and dozens more. The festival will take place June 8-11 in Manchester, Tennessee. As U2 had previously announced, their headlining set will be comprised of a 30th anniversary performance of their legendary album The Joshua Tree.

