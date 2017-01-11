Kesha Reveals New Ink, New Mountains and New Music

By Robyn Collins

Pop singer Kesha has revealed a new tattoo and displayed a photo of an ice mountain adventure she’s undertaken. And there may be new music on the way.

The singer, who has been unable to release music since 2012 because of an ongoing legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke, showed her social media fans her new ink depicting a pink and yellow whale, and accompanied it with the message, “Psychedelic whales are slowly covering my entire body…” She previously shared a narwhal tattoo she got on Halloween.

Not long after she posted the tattoo, she shared a black and white photo of herself in front of a stunning frozen waterfall.

Psychedelic whales are slowly covering my entire body... https://t.co/XCR4ri7Cjh —

kesha (@KeshaRose) January 10, 2017

haaaaaaaaaaaaaaay. had to immortalize Halloween night❤️ https://t.co/AonhNOvEXO —

kesha (@KeshaRose) November 02, 2016

the pain and strength it takes to climb a mountain is difficult. but the top is fucking breathtaking ✨ https://t.co/IgR21WoTvp —

kesha (@KeshaRose) January 11, 2017

Back in December at the Billboard Women in Music event, the singer—who is attempting to break free of her recording contract with Dr. Luke following allegations of physical, sexual and emotional abuse (which he has denied)—said that the new music she’s working on will “showcase my vulnerabilities as a strength and not as a weakness,” reported Billboard.

She later posted updates on studio sessions, teasing, “Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears” and “to the studio with a friend hope he wins the Grammy for producer of the year this year!!!”

just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears —

kesha (@KeshaRose) December 23, 2016