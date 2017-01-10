“The Bachelor Because” by #LucyLopez

“The Bachelor Because” is an in depth Bachelor blog by #LucyLopez. Her opinions are her own.

On Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, Nick Viall was forced to make a tough decision about Liz, who he hooked up with ahead of this season. (He “forgot” they slept together after meeting at someone’s wedding. File that under: New Penis Who Dis? or New Vagina Who Dis? ) While Nick already had reservations about why Liz decided to join the show after failing to connect with him after their sexual encounter (She hit it and quit it), his doubts were confirmed when she told fellow contestant Christen about their tryst (you should’ve seen their faces). Nick later asked Liz to explain herself, but she didn’t give him the answer he was looking for (He was hoping she would freak out, get on her knees and ask for forgiveness, but NOPE. So much NOPE) and he sent her packing. Elsewhere, Corinne (Miami’s hidden gem and currently my ego maniac of choice) became public enemy #1 when she decided to go topless during a bridal-themed photoshoot on the first group date (That shit is so Miami, I mean how else is our little Corinne suppose to get his attention?). While Nick appreciated her bravery and gave her a rose, the other ladies deemed the stunt “wildly inappropriate.” (Stop hating, ya’ll are just mad cause Corinne thought of it first and got away with that Miami/Ratchet stunt first quarter. Pull out the Visas and charge it to the game).

