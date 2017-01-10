Beyonce + Solange = #SisterGoals #LucyLopez

Solange Knowles is on the cover of the latest Interview, and in the magazine she’s interviewed by quite the guest reporter: her sister, Beyonce.

In the coolest Q&A, Solange outs herself as a huge Real Housewives of Atlanta fan, saying the show leaves her “in stitches the whole time” and that “it’s so brilliant because it’s the woman that was represented in my childhood in Houston.” Beyonce also razzes her sister for totally freaking out while meeting her idol, Nas, and the siblings agree that their dad reminds them a lot of Master P. (Incidentally, both men contribute guest vocals to Solange’s critically acclaimed album A Seat at the Table.) They’re also both huge fans of the late singer Selena.

