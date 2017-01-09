Soulja Boy “Is Doing It For Rihanna” #LucyLopez

January 9, 2017 8:52 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: beef, Rihanna, Soulja Boy

In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Soulja Boy claims that his beef with Chris Brown really started after he hooked up with Rihanna after her and Brown’s domestic abuse incident.  “What he really mad about is I was with Rihanna,” Soulja explains. “Ain’t nobody woulda never knew that…if he ain’t call my phone trippin’ over Karrueche. I was with Rihanna, son.” Soulja goes on to say that he was at the same 2009 Grammy Awards party that Brown and Rihanna attended, and consoled the “Umbrella” singer when the news broke. Brown and Soulja’s beef began last Monday, when Brown got mad at Soulja for liking an Instagram post from Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. The two performers have since agreed to fight in a celebrity boxing match.

Let me remind you what he’s most popular for… Soulja Boy Talks Defending Rihanna’s Honor

