Gucci Mane Explains His PTSD, Believed He Would Kill Someone

By Hayden Wright

When Gucci Mane was sent to prison in 2014 for firearms possession, his life of crime was the headline. Today, his full-swing comeback puts a different slant on his experiences with addiction, mental illness and his subsequent recovery. In a candid sitdown with ESPN’s Highly Questionable, Mane opened up about the PTSD that made him paranoid and agitated. “I felt like I was going to kill somebody for trying to kill me,” explained Main of his anxiety. The rapper detailed his fear of killing someone else in self defense, not of being killed himself. “I felt that it was inevitable that I was going to hurt somebody.”

Because criminal charges loomed over his early success, Mane said he struggled to enjoy his career highs. Since his release from prison, Mane has undergone a new health and fitness routine and sobriety, and the rapper says he feels much better. In the interview, Mane discusses the process of detoxing from “lean,” the codeine beverage also known as “purple drank.”

“I’m blessed, man, to even be here today,” he said. “I’m proud of what I did. I’m proud that I’m still here. I’m proud that I got past all of it.”

Watch Gucci’s full interview here: