Is RiRi the Real Reason for the Soulja Boy/Breezy Beef??? #LuvAlexMarie

January 7, 2017 5:16 PM By Alexandra Marie
Filed Under: #Karrueche, Alex Marie, Chris Brown, Floyd Mayweather, LuvAlexMarie, Power 96, Soulja Boy, Teyana Taylor

So I’m sure you have been watching the savagery of the Chris Brown vs Soulja Boy Beef unravel since the beginning of 2017. At first I was a little worried it would get violent given Breezy’s goon squad and all, but after the boxing match was announced and Mayweather got into the picture I started to think this is probably all for publicity. Whether its for the pub or not there have been some low blows along the way mainly against the women who have nothing to do with it namely, Karrueche, who was allegedly the reason for the beef initially, Breezy’s daughter, Royalty, who Soulja continues to mention despite the fact that kids should always be off limits, and now RiRi too. Soulja previously claimed that he hooked up with Rihanna shortly after the Grammy debacle that led to Chris Brown’s arrest, but yesterday in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked he decided to tell “the whole story.” He claims that while on tour after the Grammy incident Rihanna came to one of his shows and met him on his tour bus where he was hanging out with his then girlfriend, Teyana Taylor. He claims that he kicked Teyana and her friends off the bus because… what else would you do when RiRi comes along. He goes on to say that Teyana was upset so she called Breezy to “snitch.” Soulja claims RiRi is the real reason behind their beef but he kept it under wraps until now. Hmmmm…. I don’t know about that, but check out the interview for yourself..

More from Alexandra Marie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 $2k Cash CodeBe caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!
Text To On The 10's Weekend: Florida Panthers TicketsAll weekend long, we are hooking you up with 4 tickets to see The Florida Panthers play against the New York Islanders on Friday, January 13, 2017 at the BB&T Center!

Listen Live