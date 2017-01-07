Is RiRi the Real Reason for the Soulja Boy/Breezy Beef??? #LuvAlexMarie

So I’m sure you have been watching the savagery of the Chris Brown vs Soulja Boy Beef unravel since the beginning of 2017. At first I was a little worried it would get violent given Breezy’s goon squad and all, but after the boxing match was announced and Mayweather got into the picture I started to think this is probably all for publicity. Whether its for the pub or not there have been some low blows along the way mainly against the women who have nothing to do with it namely, Karrueche, who was allegedly the reason for the beef initially, Breezy’s daughter, Royalty, who Soulja continues to mention despite the fact that kids should always be off limits, and now RiRi too. Soulja previously claimed that he hooked up with Rihanna shortly after the Grammy debacle that led to Chris Brown’s arrest, but yesterday in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked he decided to tell “the whole story.” He claims that while on tour after the Grammy incident Rihanna came to one of his shows and met him on his tour bus where he was hanging out with his then girlfriend, Teyana Taylor. He claims that he kicked Teyana and her friends off the bus because… what else would you do when RiRi comes along. He goes on to say that Teyana was upset so she called Breezy to “snitch.” Soulja claims RiRi is the real reason behind their beef but he kept it under wraps until now. Hmmmm…. I don’t know about that, but check out the interview for yourself..