Lucasfilm is meeting with Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow to discuss the future of the franchise following Carrie Fisher’s untimely death. Sources say that the first scene would have involved Leia reuniting with her twin brother Luke Skywalker and the second was a confrontation with her and Han Solo’s son, Kylo Ren. Apparently, her character was going to have a larger role in the ninth movie than the eighth.

