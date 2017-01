After Nicki Minaj announced that her relationship status is now single…there’s rumors going around that Safaree Samuels … is open to rekindling things, Safaree thinks Meek didn’t do anything to boost Nicki’s career. Case in point, she didn’t release a new album during nearly 2 years of dating him. There’s also rumors that he (Safaree) is still in love with her…. despite all the diss tracks he’s made about their former relationship… meanwhile…

Minaj tweeted that some new music is coming soon…