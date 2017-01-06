Birdman on ‘Tha Carter V’: ‘It’s Definitely Coming Out’

By Amanda Wicks

Lil Wayne told fans on Facebook that he’d be releasing not one but three albums in 2017, and one of those just so happened to be his highly anticipated but long-delayed Tha Carter V. Now Birdman has confirmed that fans might finally get what they’ve waited so long to hear.

Related: Lil Wayne Promises ‘Tha Carter V’ Plus Two Other Releases

“It’s definitely coming out,” Birdman said while appearing on Travis Scott’s Beats 1 show. “The situation with me and my son, I’m going to put it all behind us and just let it move forward. Wayne is one of the best artists ever to do the game, and I want to see him continue to do what he’s been doing, and I’m going to support whatever he’s doing.”

The fact that Birdman called Lil Wayne “his son” is telling considering that things between the two became so tense in 2016 Weezy said Birdman wasn’t family. They’ve shared a father-son relationship in the past. In 2006, Birdman and Lil Wayne released the album, Like Father, Like Son, which had Weezy rapping on “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy.”

No word on when fans will get Tha Carter V, but there’s no doubt it’s been a long time coming. Weezy last released Tha Carter IV in 2011.