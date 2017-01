Everybody was speculating and now the truth is revealed! Nicki confirmed on social media that yes indeed she is now single and no longer with Meek Mill.



“To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love uğŸŽ€”

I’m sure she’ll be just fine, but I’m sure it sux!!

