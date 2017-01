Val Chmerkovskiy is officially off the market.

He chose Amber Rose!

Amber Rose and Val met when she appeared on last season of Dancing with the Stars. She was paired with Val’s brothers Maskim.

The pair posted a picture on their instagram pages confirming that they are indeed in a relationship.

My Love ❤️ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PST