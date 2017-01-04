4 Ways To Find Love At The Gym! #LucyLopez

- Look like you care. You don’t need to wear eight layers of makeup, but you should still put some effort into shirt and spandex pants you’ll be wearing together. ((I dress like a bum))
- Broaden your horizons. Force yourself to try that intense class that you’ve been too afraid to check out. You might find some good eye candy.
- Try not to have a routine. It’s important to switch it up every once in awhile if you want the opportunity to see who you’re missing out on.
- Don’t be lazy. Getting to the gym is probably the hardest part, but don’t slack once you get there. Pro tip: Spark a conversation with the hottie next to you by asking for advice or being someone’s spotter.