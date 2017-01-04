4 Ways To Find Love At The Gym! #LucyLopez

TO GO WITH STORY Lifestyle-Health-HongKong-yoga BY FRANCESCA AYALA In a picture taken on July 25, 2009, Yoga director Yogananth Andiappan (top) helps a student into position during an instructor training class at the Anahata Yoga centre in Hong Kong. With yoga becoming the workout of choice for many Hong Kongers, Yogananth Andiappan, director at Anahata Yoga, an internationally accredited centre specialising in teaching instructors, warned that a lack of training for a yoga teacher could result in student injuries. Health pracitioners like chiropractor's and physiotherapists have noted that Hong Kong's yoga craze has brought a steady stream of business from injured enthusiasts. AFP PHOTO/ED JONES (Photo credit should read ED Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo credit should read ED Jones/AFP/Getty Images