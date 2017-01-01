Ed Sheeran Announces New Music

By Brian Ives

Ed Sheeran is starting 2017 off with new music.

In a video that he tweeted late on New Year’s Eve, he held up a hand written sign saying, “New Music Coming Friday!”

Earlier in the month, he changed his Twitter profile picture and his twitter page’s stage image to solid light blue, a signal that other changes were on the way.

Twitter reacted to the news quickly, with Late Late Show host James Corden among those expressing excitement (some were also excited because One Direction’s Harry Styles tweeted “It’s 2017. Be Nice. Be Good.”

Well, @edsheeran has already made 2017 epic as far as I'm concerned. #friday —

James Corden (@JKCorden) January 01, 2017

Ed Sheeran releasing new music Friday, Harry tweeted 'It's 2017' https://t.co/qDQqHALkpu —

ℓαяяу αf. (@LarentsParadise) January 01, 2017

EVERYONE CALM DOWN. ED SHEERAN IS RELEASING NEW MUSIC ON FRIDAY AND WE ARE ALL SAVED. THANK YOU, 2017. THANK YOU. —

Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 01, 2017

Ed Sheeran is back, Harry tweeted "its 2017" and 4 more words. 2017 is already saved. twitter.com/harry_styles/s… —

nat (@daggertattooH) January 01, 2017