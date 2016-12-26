New Pixar Film About Young Mexican Boy! #IvyUnleashed

I’m absolutely ELATED!!!! (yes, I’m using hard words) lol This truly is a special thing to me, especially being a girl who is Mexican/Puerto Rican and grew up mostly in California and Texas! Pixar’s next film, Coco, is about a MEXICAN 12-year-old boy who’s breaking all his family’s rules.
Miguel is a member of the shoemaking Riveras, your average Mexican family that’s completely banned music for generations, but that won’t stop Miguel from pursuing his passion! I’m sure this is gong to be a super fun movie!

I’m just SO DAMN excited that different cultures/nationalities/races have been included more when it comes to animation/film and even with the different toys that are available for kids now. We’re moving in a great direction!
The movie features an all-Latino voice cast, and will hit theaters on November 22, 2017. #Dope

