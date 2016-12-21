Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Visit Hospital as Mr. & Mrs. Claus

By Hayden Wright

Katy Perry has had a busy 2016: She campaigned hard for Hillary Clinton, delivered her sister’s baby, teased new music and kept her relationship with Orlando Bloom alive. As the new year approaches, Perry decided to give back, with Bloom in tow. The couple visited the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, spreading holiday cheer among children who won’t celebrate Christmas at home.

The hospital shared photos from the visit on Instagram.

“Never naughty, always nice. The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus … who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!”

The visit marked a break from trading barbs on Instagram. When Bloom posted an old photo series of himself, Perry noticed a striking doppelgänger for Orlando’s Middle Earth period.

“You look like Jen Aniston on the lower right babe,” she noted. In another life, perhaps Rachel from Friends was an elf named Legolas. Her backstory was always a little murky.