Miami Dolphins Holiday Toy Event

December 20, 2016 11:23 AM
Filed Under: community, miami dolphins
Miami Dolphins Host 125 Kids at Holiday Toy Event
 
Davie, Fla. – Miami Dolphins players, coaches, cheerleaders, Miami Dolphins Women’s Organization (MDWO) members and mascot T.D. today welcomed 125 preselected kids from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach county partner elementary schools to the Dolphins Holiday Toy Event at Baptist Health Training Facility.
 
“It’s great to be out here. It’s a priceless moment to see the smiles and joy on their faces getting out here with us and having fun. I don’t know who’s having more fun: me or them,” Grant said. “Being with these kids means a lot to me. It feels great to give back to the community. It feels great to be out here with them. It’s a priceless moment.”
 
Players included Donald Butler, Leonte Carroo, John Denney, Kenyan Drake, Thomas Duarte, Jakeem Grant, MarQueis Gray, A.J. Hendy, Mike Hull, Dominique Jones, Jason Jones, Tony Lippett, Spencer Paysinger, Senorise Perry Jr., Lafayette Pitts, Terry Poole, Kenny Stills, Kraig Urbik, Julius Warmsley and Sam Young.
 
“The best part was taking a picture with the cheerleaders. I want to cheer for the Dolphins one day,” 11-year-old Tequila Parish said. She attends fourth grade at Goulds Elementary and received Monopoly, Sorry and a Galaxy Samsung Tablet.I want to say thanks to Santa and the Miami Dolphins!”
 
Students from Broadmoor Elementary, Coconut Creek Elementary, Goulds Elementary, Lake Park Elementary and Winston Park Elementary enjoyed an evening that included fun with games, crafts and concluded with opening presents. Dinner was provided by Papa John’s Pizza. Each kid provided a toy wish list with items they would like for the holidays. Players and coaches collaborated together to fund and provide the toys that will be given.
